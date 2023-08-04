Brito not getting carried away

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito insists the Bulawayo giants should remain focused despite opening a seven point lead at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

Bosso are in cruise mode, and finished the first half of the season as the only unbeaten side.

Highlanders’ impressive win over Ngezi Platinum Stars in a top of the table clash at Baobab Stadium last Sunday was their 10th victory this season and third consecutive 1-0 win.

They face ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday and Brito insists his charges remain focused despite their healthy lead at the top of the table.

“The motivation is different, everyone is happy and but focused on what they need to do,” Brito told the media.

The visit to Nyamhunga won’t be a stroll in the park for Bosso though, ZPC have won three of their last five matches in veteran coach Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere tenure as head coach.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day 18 fixtures:

Saturday: GreenFuel v Yadah (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Bata), Chicken Inn v Sheasham (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v CAPS United (Gibbo), Herentals v Triangle (Mandava), Dynamos v Hwange (Barbourfields)