Dates confirmed for inaugural African Super League

The inaugural African Super League is set take place in October.

Eight teams will take part, with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Angolan team Petro de Luanda being the only sides from the COSAFA region.

Egyptian side Al Ahly, Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Esperance from Tunisia, TP Mazembe (DRC), AC Horoya (Guinea) and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania complete the list.

According to a statement by the South African Football Association, the new tournament is set to kick off on 20 October and run to 11 November 2023.

“The inaugural African Super League will officially kick-off in October 2023 where eight confirmed clubs from around the continent will contest the continental title.

“The newly-formed competition will be played over a period of four weeks, with the group stage matches beginning on 20 October 2023. The final will be played on 11 November 2023,” SAFA said while confirming Sundowns as their representatives in the tournament.

The statement adds: “A delegation from CAF visited South Africa this week to conduct a venue inspection and also ascertain the state of readiness ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ home matches.

“The official draw for the inaugural tournament is scheduled for early September 2023.”