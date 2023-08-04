FIFA add new member to Normalisation Committee

FIFA have added a new member to the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, with the appointment of Cynthia Malaba as the vice chairperson.

The world governing body appointed the Committee, which will run the affairs of ZIFA for 12 months, following the lifting of the suspension on Zimbabwe last month.

The Committee, which is headed by former Dynamos chairman Lincon Mutasa, also consists of former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza and legal practitioner Nyasha Sanyamandwe.

Malaba assumes the role of vice chairperson, a development confirmed by Mutasa.

“We have the pleasure to inform you that FIFA have added Cynthia Malaba, a Chartered Accountant to the Normalisation Committee Team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience in the corporate world,” Mutasa said in a statement.