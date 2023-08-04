FIFA appoints new member in ZIFA Nomalisation Committee

FIFA has appointed a new member – Cynthia Malaba – in the ZIFA’s Nomalisation Committee.
The committee, which is led by former Dynamos Chairman, Lincoln Mutasa, will now have five members.
A statement by issued by ZIFA and signed by Mutasa confirmed the news.
It reads: “We have the pleasure to inform to you that FIFA have added Ms Cynthia Malaba, a Chartered Accountant to the Nomalisation Committee Team.
“She brings wealth of knowledge and many years of experience in the cooperate world.”
Malaba will be the Committee’s Vice-Chairperson.
Other members include former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza, former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele – who is a member of the British Sports Lawyers Association – and legal practitioner Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe.
The committee will run the day to day operations at ZIFA until June 2024.