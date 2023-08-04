Maruwa interested in Warriors job

Dynamos coach Herbet ‘Jompano’ Maruwa has expressed interest in the vacant Warriors job, saying it is the dream of every coach to coach the national team and he is no exception.

The Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA to run the affairs of ZIFA for 12 months following the lifting of the world football governing body’s suspension on Zimbabwe advertised the Warriors and Mighty Warriors head coach positions this week.

Speaking to the media yesterday, ahead of Dynamos’ trip to Bulawayo where they face Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday, Maruwa —who is a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge —confirmed he will apply for the vacant Warriors coach job.

“It is every coach’s dream to coach the national team and I’m no exception. I will definitely need to apply for the job. It’s my dream to coach the national team and I’m happy that my papers are in order,” said Maruwa.

The Normalisation Committee will appoint a technical committee which will then determine the Warriors and Mighty Warriors coaches.

“We want to have a database of all applicants so that we can let the (yet to be appointed) Technical Committee to choose the best candidate,” said the Committee’s chairman Lincon Mutasa.

“We will also look at the individual’s track record to determine whether he has succeeded previously or not,” he added.

The deadline for applicants is August 11, as the Committee is moving with speed to have a coach in time for the CHAN qualifiers slated for next month.