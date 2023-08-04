Official: Mamelodi Sundowns decide on Divine Lunga future

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed that Divine Lunga is part of his plans for this season.

Lunga returned to the club last month after spending the previous campaign on loan at Golden Arrows.

He impressed during the temporary stay, featuring in 30 games across all competitions, while playing either as a left back or in the midfield.

Arrows then approached Sund owns over a possible re-signing of the player.

However, according to coach Mokwena, Lunga will remain in Pretoria ahead of the next season.

The gaffer told the official Sundowns website: “We have the return of some of the players that were out on loan like Divine [Lunga], Samy Seabi and Jody [February ], they are part of the squad for this season.”

Mokwena also spoke about the 2023/24 season which starts on Friday against Sekhukhune United.

He added: “We are excited because we understand how difficult it is going to be, all the games will be tough. It’s going to be a season where we are definitely gonna be tested, we are the hunted this season and everyone wants to beat us.

“We will look forward to defending our Premiership and showing the qualities that we have as the defending champions. Every single match [will be played] with a lot of consistency and a lot of quality in our performances so that we can once again defend the dstv Premiership.”