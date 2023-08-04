Official: Zim-born Tivonge Rushesha joins new English club

Zimbabwe-born youngster Tivonge Rushesha has joined English League One club Reading after a successful trial stint.

The midfielder has signed a one-year-contract with an option to extend it with another season.

Rushesha stated training with the Royals last month following his departure at Swansea after the end of his contract.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Tivonge Rushesha after a successful trial period with the club,” Reading said in a statement on their website.

“The 21-year-old joins on an initial one-year contract, with an option for a year extension, after being heavily involved in our preparations ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

“Playing mainly as a central midfielder, Rushesha featured in each of our pre-season friendly matches after leaving Swansea City at the end of last season.”

Reading’s Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen said: “Tivonge is a young man who has really impressed us during his trial, not just on the football pitch, but with his attitude. He is extremely keen to learn, and always asks the right questions about how he can improve.

“His love for football is evident, and he has seamlessly integrated into the squad. And I’m really pleased for him that we have been able to finalise this deal before the season starts.”

Rushesha has represented Wales at international youth level and is still eligible to play for Zimbabwe.