Transfer news, rumours and updates

Paris St-Germain are closing in on bringing 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos to the club. L’Equipe

Ousmane Dembele has now told Barcelona that he wants to join PSG and, although his relationship with manager Xavi remains strong, he does not feel like the club has made a strong enough attempt to keep him. Sky Sports

Ajax have signed Portuguese winger Carlos Borges from Manchester City in a €14m (£12m) deal.

Clement Lenglet is resisting Barcelona’s desires to sell him to Saudi side Al-Nassr – with the France defender, 28, determined to return to Tottenham, where he spent last season on loan. Sport

Arsenal have submitted an opening bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons for 27-year-old Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 28, who is not believed to be in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans. Sky Germany

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, is close to making a £12.9m move from Barcelona to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. Athletic

Brighton expect Moises Caicedo to be at the club when the transfer window closes. No club has reached their valuation so far and they don’t think that situation will change. Sky Sports

Newcastle have agreed a deal with Southampton to sign right-back Tino Livramento. Eddie Howe’s side will pay an initial fee of £32m for Livramento, with further performance-related add-ons on top.

Yerry Mina will have a medical on Friday ahead of a move to Serie A side Fiorentina. He is available on a free transfer after being released by Everton following five seasons with the Premier League club. Sky Sports

Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause. Sky Sports