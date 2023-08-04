Watch: MMA star Themba Gorimbo mistakenly identifies himself as Sadio Mane in a hilarious gaffe

Zimbabwean Mixed Marshall Arts star Themba Gorimbo found himself in an embarrassing but hilarious scenario when Holywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson susprised him with a new home in Miami.

Johnson, 51, shared a video on Instagram showing the emotional encounter he had with Gorimbo, while also revealing the house he’d bought for the fighter in Miami, USA.

While handing over the keys, The Rock, asked unsuspecting Gorimbo if he can look around and check the pictures in the house.

“Look at those picture over there, isn’t that cool,” he said.

As Gorimbo walked towards the picture frame, he mistakenly identified himself as Senegalese football star Sadio Mane in hilarious gaffe.

“Is that like Sadio Mane,” he asked while advancing to have a clear view.

He continued: “Ohh, its my family… Oh my God.”

Johnson then confirmed to the fighter that it was now his new home, saying: “When I found out you were sleeping on the couch in the gym … now there’s no more couch sleeping. This is your house. Welcome home!”

“Now you can bring your kids here, man, your family. This place is yours. You don’t have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, training, and becoming a champion.”

The Rock was motivated to gift the house after he was touched by the 32-year-old’s story that he had just $7.49 in his bank account before his first UFC victory in May.

Johnson vowed to help him out as it reminded him of his own situation before making it in wrestling.