Brito picks first major award in Zimbabwe

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has picked his first major individual award since arriving in Zimbabwe last year.

The Bosso gaffer has been named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for July.

The Bulawayo giants were unbeaten during the period, posting four straight wins, including a big victory against rivals CAPS United.

Highlanders also conceded once, while scoring five goals.

Bulawayo Chiefs forward Obriel Chirinda has been named the Player of the Month.

The striker netted five goals, including a hat-trick.

He is now the top scorer in the league with nine goals.

