Debut delight for Dzvukamanja

Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja scored on his SuperSport United debut, as the Pretoria-based side beat Richards Bay 2-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium today.

Dzvukamanja moved to SuperSport from Orlando Pirates just before the start of the 2023/24 season.

He thrust Gavin Hunt’s men ahead in the 56th minute, when he made a perfectly timed run to finish off Shandre Campbell’s brilliant cross from the left flank.

New team, same Terrence Dzvukamanja. He scores on his debut for SuperSport ⚽ 📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/n26y1VzLPK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 5, 2023

Etiosa Igadharo, who was also making his SuperSport debut, put the final nail on the Richards Bay coffin in the 72nd minute.

Dzvukamanja’s compatriot Ronald Pfumbidzai started for SuperSport at left back, while veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was an unused substitute.