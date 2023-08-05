Highlanders maintain unbeaten run as FC Platinum lose at home

Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run to the season after playing to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso, who were on a five match winning run, dropped points to narrow their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

ZPC Kariba, on the other hand, stretched their undefeated run to four games.

At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum’s inconsistency continued after losing 2-1 to Simba Bhora.

Tinashe Balakasi and Tymon Machope were on target for the visitors, while Nomore Chinyerere grabbed the consolation for the Platinum Boys.

Elsewhere, Tinotenda Murasiranwa netted the all-important goal as Ngezi Platinum closed the gap on the top to five points after beating Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0.

Green Fuel beat Yadah 2-0, while Black Rhinos succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Cranborne Bullets.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 Results:

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham

Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah

Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets