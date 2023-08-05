Luton Town coach confirms Admiral Muskwe potential departure

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has confirmed four players, including Admiral Muskwe, will leave the club in this transfer window.

Luton won promotion into the EPL via the Championship play-offs after beating Coventry City in the final.

Muskwe played a minimal role in the successful campaign after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Fleetwood. He got injured on his return from the spell and was out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old, along with Luke Freeman, Dion Pereira and Glen Rea have not featured in the preseason friendlies so far.

Asked if the quartet could leave the club in this window, Edwards told reporters, as cited by Luton Today website: “Potentially yes.

“It’s difficult these times when you’ve got to shape a squad, you’ve got to name a 25-man squad and the two of them have been fantastic, really, really professional.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them, but it’s just unfortunate.

“I can’t play everyone and when we want to try and bring some people in, there are some casualties.

“But that’s something that we’re trying to help them with and make sure they do get the right move that they deserve as well.”

Other reports have claimed that Muskwe could be loaned out to English League One club Barnsley.