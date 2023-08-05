Transfer news, rumours and updates

Barcelona will make Manchester City’s 28-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva their priority with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, set to join Paris St-Germain. Mundo Deportivo

West Ham manager David Moyes’ job is at risk with tensions rising at the club about their transfer targets. Mail

Nottingham Forest are still in talks with Manchester United over the signing of Dean Henderson. Sky Sports

Rasmus Hojlund will be unveiled as Manchester United’s latest signing ahead of kick-off in the preseason friendly against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Real Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of 23-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic if their attempts to bring PSG’s France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, to the Bernabeu fail. Cadenaser

Liverpool are expected to make a third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Goal

Chelsea are looking at PSG’s 29-year-old Argentina midfielder Leandro Parades after becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. Standard

Manchester City have offered a new contract to England defender Kyle Walker in a bid to keep the 33-year-old at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich. Athletic

Inter Milan have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer and the 34-year-old will have his medical next week before signing a two-year contract with the Italian club. Football Italia

Barcelona are willing to accept offers of around 10m euros (£8.6m) for 22-year-old United States full-back Sergino Dest. Athletic

Bayern Munich have submitted their final offer for Harry Kane and now want a quick decision from Tottenham. The German champions are ready to move on and look at other targets if Spurs drag their heels in response. Sky Sports