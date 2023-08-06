CAPS United suffer second successive defeat as Dynamos, Hwange share spoils

CAPS United suffered their second successive defeat after losing 2-0 to Manica Diamonds in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 encounter.

The Green Machine succumbed to two late goals from Ralph Kawondera to drop to eighth place on the log standings.

Kawondera first hit the target in the 86th minute before rounding up his brace in the stoppage time.

The victory lifted the Gem Boys back to third place on the log.

In Bulawayo, Dynamos played a goalless draw against Hwange.

The Glamour Boys had two disallowed goals among the several chances they created in both halves.

The first effort which was a header from Shadreck Nyahwa, was ruled out for an offside in the 23rd minute.

The second one was disallowed just moments after the hour after the keeper was impeded while trying to clear the ball out of danger.

Hwange, on the other end, had a few threatening chances in the second period with Kelly Shiyandindi denied twice by the keeper.

Elsewhere, Herentals played to a 2-2 draw against Triangle United.

Castle Lager Premiership Match day 18 Results:

Dynamos 0-0 Hwange

Manica Diamonds 2-0 CAPS United

Herentals 2-2 Triangle United