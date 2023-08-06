Transfer news, rumours and updates

Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Ajax’s Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, for a fee in the region of £34.5m. Athletic

An unnamed Qatari club has approached Aston Villa about the availability of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 31. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with French winger Michael Olise, 21, after offering Crystal Palace £26m. RMC Sport

Inter Milan are keen on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 22, after missing out on West Ham’s 24-year-old Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, who looks set to join Atalanta. Sunday Express

Everton have agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti. The 19-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next couple of days. Sky Sports

Olympique Lyon are on the verge of signing former Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles on free transfer. Fabrizio Romano

Montpellier insist they will not be “stupid” in negotiations with Chelsea over a deal to sign Elye Wahi after the Premier League side’s £24m offer was rejected. Standard

Fiorentina have signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina on a free transfer. Mina, 28, became a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Everton was not renewed.

Crystal Palace have signed Flamengo’s Matheus Franca on a five-year deal. Palace have paid £26m for Franca, who is seen as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.