‘Ungrateful’ Bayern got rid of Sadio Mane because of his unmatched big salary and race : Agent

Sadio Mane’s agent Bacary Cissé has claimed that Bayern Munich wanted to ‘get rid’ of winger because they ‘couldn’t understand how an African became the top earner’.

Mane was paid £250,000 per week at Bayern, where he spent just ome season.

The winger struggled to settle in Germany and scored just 12 goals for the club, while he also had a high-profile falling-out with teammate Leroy Sane.

The Senegalese joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr for £34m on Tuesday, bringing his disastrous spell at Bayern to an end.

Commenting on his client’s departure, Cissé claimed the decision to release him was not football related.

“It wasn’t a footballing decision (to sell him),’ he told After Foot RMC. ‘Sadio’s salary bothered the Germans, they didn’t understand how an African joins the club and becomes the top earner ahead of everyone, so they wanted to get rid of him.

“They never called the player’s representatives. They never told Sadio face-to-face that they wanted to get rid of him. They just sent (Thomas) Tuchel to tell him that he will be a third choice left winger.

“Sadio has nothing to prove to the Germans. He didn’t become what he’s become thanks to Bayern. It was thanks to Liverpool. Bayern were ungrateful. They were paying an African all this money, and that hurt them.”