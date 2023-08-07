Disappointed Lloyd Chitembwe rues missed chances in Manica Diamonds loss

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has rued the chances his charges wasted before succumbing to a late 2-0 loss to Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The Green Machine created some big opportunities that had the potential to change the game but they all missed them.

Clive Rupiya was presented with the visitors’ best chance of the day but fluffed it from an unmissable position.

Manica Diamonds’ second half substitute Ralph Kawondera then hit a late brace to punish CAPS and seal the victory.

Kawondera first hit the target in the 86th minute before rounding up his brace in the stoppage time.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe expressed his disappointment and blamed the defeat on their failure to convert the chances.

“It’s very disappointing, I thought we had done enough to try and even win it,” the gaffer told reporters.

“I am sure we had clearer opportunities than they had and I am disappointed. Clive could have done better, with proper calculation and precision he should have done better.”

He added: “In the second half we got another chance, goalkeeper to beat but the striker was not decisive. If you miss these kinds of opportunities usually it comes back to haunt you and they caught us on the counter.”

The result saw CAPS United suffering their second successive defeat and dropped back to number 8 on the log standings.