Hwange unveil three more new signings

Hwange have unveiled another set of new players that were signed before the mid-season transfer window closed last week.

Chipangano have re-signed Pritchard Mpelele, who last played for Highlanders before his departure in January.

The Colliery side also confirmed the arrival of Raylton Maphosa and Loyd Mutomba.

The trio was unveiled ahead of the team’s goalless draw against Dynamos on Sunday.

As we countdown to the epic duel we officially welcome Pritchard Mpelele , Raylton Maphosa and Loyd Mutomba to the team.

Welcome to the Chipangano family.

# Go Chipangano Go. — Hwange FC Chipangano (@HwangeFC) August 6, 2023

Other new signings at Hwange include former CAPS United star Godwin Goriyati.

The club has also signed ex-Dynamos player Hamilton Gomba, while Quinton Longwe returned to the club.

Longwe, who is son of ex-Hwange forward Marlvin, is a product of the Colliery side.