Transfer news, rumours and updates

Kylian Mbappe will train away from Paris Saint-Germain’s main first-team group as his contract dispute with the club continues. Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain are set to announce that they have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos. Sky Sports

Fenerbahce are preparing to make a move for Arsenal midifelder Jorginho, who is reportedly unsettled in north London and is reportedly keen to move on. TRT

Crystal Palace are in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of defender Lewis Hall. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sees Hall in his long-term plans and wants him to get regular football this season.

The Eagles are also in talks a over loan deal, with a £24m obligation to buy, for Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou, 22. BBC

Yousseff Chermiti will undergo his Everton medical at their Finch Farm training ground on Monday. The 19-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Toffees ahead of a move from Portuguese side Sporting.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has landed in Milan, Italy ahead of his move to Inter. Fabrizio Romano

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad will offer Liverpool 60m euros (£51.8m) for Mohamed Salah and are prepared to pay the 31-year-old Egypt forward 180m euros (£155m) over a two-year deal. Al Riyadiah

The Saudi Pro League is targeting more big Premier League names, including Manchester City’s Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, 32, for major raids next year. Mirror

Barcelona have submitted a joint loan offer to Manchester City for Portugal pair Joao Cancelo, 29, and Bernardo Silva, 28 – and are willing to buy the latter permanently next summer. Sport