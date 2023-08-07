Zim players based abroad round-up

The 2023-24 season officially kicked off in some leagues over the weekend and a number of Zimbabweans based abroad were in action.

Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target on his SuperSport United debut on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean moved to the Pretoria-based side from Orlando Pirates just before the start of the DStv Premiership 2023/24 season.

He netted the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Kaitano Tembo’s new club Richards Bay.

Dzvukamanja’s compatriot Ronald Pfumbidzai started for SuperSport at left back, while veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was an unused substitute.

Captain Onismor Bhasera was not part of the squad along with goalkeeper George Chigova, who is battling an undisclosed illness.

Elsewhere in the DStv Premiership, Knox Mutizwa played the entire match as Golden Arrows played a 1-1 draw against Swallows, while Mamelodi Sundowns left-back was not included in the matchday squad that beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 on Friday.

In England, a couple of Zimbabwean players in the lower leagues also began their campaign over the weekend.

Left-back Adam Chicksen came on a second half substitute in Notts County’s 5-1 loss to Sutton United in the English League Two.

Teammate and fellow countryman Luther Munakandafa was not part of the Notts County’s matchday squad.

Tivonge Rushesha made his competitive Reading debut just days after signing a one-year contract with the League One side.

The midfielder came on a substitute as the Royals lost 1-0 to Peterborough.

Unheralded UK-born Zimbabwean youngster Joel Anker made the MK Dons squad in their League Two win over Wrexham.

The 18-year-old, however, didn’t feature in the game as he sat out for the entire ninety minutes.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi was on target as Zhejiang FC beat Wuhan Three Lions 2-1.

The striker netted the opener in the 7th minute to return to the score-sheet.

He now has 11 goals, four behind leading top scorer and teammate Leonardo.