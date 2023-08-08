Gallery: Major works at Rufaro Stadium completed

The City of Harare has shared the latest pictures of Rufaro Stadium, which is undergoing renovations.

The upgrade is being carried by the City Parking after the stadium owners Harare City Council entered into a partnership with the company this month.

The latest gallery has showed that the construction work outside venue – car park and the perimeter wall – has been completed, while the pitch’s drainage system has been laid.

Other works already done include dressing rooms, sewer and reconnection of electricity at the stadium as the venue was not directly connected to the main grid.

The Harare venue, which last hosted top-flight games three years ago due to its bad state, is set to be re-opened on Thursday.

The commissioning was supposed to take place on Tuesday but the event has been pushed back.

The City Council said in a statement: “The commissioning of Rufaro stadium, currently undergoing refurbishment, specifically to fit FIFA expectations, has been postponed to Thursday.

“The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday.”

