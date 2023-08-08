Patson Daka linked with EPL return

Leicester City forward Patson Daka has been linked with a return to the English Premier League after interest emerged.

The Zambian international was part of the Foxes side which were relegated from the Premier League last season.

According to Sky Sports, Everton have expressed interest in signing Daka and coach Sean Dyche is hopeful Leicester will be willing to sell him.

The Toffees also hope to get the deal done at a ‘reasonable cost’, although no specific fee is mentioned.

Daka never found himself as first-choice at the King Power Stadium, often playing second fiddle to Jamie Vardy or Kelechi Iheanacho.

There was massive expectation around the 24-year-old when he initially joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021 for a reported £23m.