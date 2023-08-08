Transfer news, rumours and updates

Paris Saint-Germain will listen to offers for Neymar after the player told them he wants to leave the club in this window. Offers ranging between £50m and £80m, depending on who the buyer is, will be considered for the Brazilian. Sky Sports

Chelsea are reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions with Neymar’s entourage over a potential move to Stamford Bridge. RMCSport

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has denied a breakdown in his relationship with the Italian club’s hierarchy over their failure to sign a striker as cover for the injured Tammy Abraham ahead of the new season. Corriere dello Sport

Everton are interested in signing Leicester City striker Patson Daka. The 24-year-old joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg and has scored nine goals in 53 appearances for the Foxes. Sky Sports

Fashion Sakala has posted a farewell message to Rangers ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia.

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva is close to extending his contract with Manchester City but the 28-year-old is prepared to wait a few more days for Barcelona to make a move. Mundo Deportivo

Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Utd are happy to keep McTominay, but value him closer to £45m and acknowledge he could be the biggest sale they could make this summer. Sky Sports

West Ham have made an improved offer worth £30m for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The Hammers had a £20m bid for the England international rejected last month. Sky Sports

Liverpool have not followed up their initial expression of interest in Fluminense’s Brazil international Andre, 22, as they continue negotiations with the Southampton over a deal for Romeo Lavia. Liverpool Echo

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich. He replaces André Onana who moved to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window.

Lyon have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old England international moves to France on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of last season.

Italian midfielder Jorginho, 31, could leave Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahce despite only joining the Gunners from Chelsea for £12m in January. Times

Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled a new round of talks to discuss a proposed swap deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, and 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. Fabrizio Romano

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 39, is set to sign for UAE Pro League side Emirates Club until June 2024 with the option of a one-year extension. Fabrizio Romano