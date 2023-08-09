Bulawayo Chiefs make second head coach appoappoint in a month

Bulawayo Chiefs have appointed a new head coach for the second time inside a month.

The Bulawayo-based side has appointed Johanisi Nhuma as their new head of technical.

Nhuma replaces Joseph Sibindi, who only took over on “interim basis” from Lizwe Sweswe last month.

Sibindi was first announced as Sweswe’s assistant coach but took over the reins upon the latter’s resignation.

The gaffer has since left the club after one month, with Nhuma coming in as his replacement.

In a statement, Chiefs said: “Following the departure of Lizwe Sweswe, who was then head coach, we are pleased to announce that we have appointed Johanisi Nhuma as head Coach.

“Coach Joseph Sibindi, who was the assistant coach, has mutually agreed with the club to part ways.”

Chiefs are currently on a four-match losing run and will face Highlanders in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.