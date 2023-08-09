Chelsea appoints new captain to replace Azpilicueta

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of a new captain to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the club last montth to join Atletico Madrid.

The Blues’ new captain will be right-back Reece James, who has been with English club since 2008 as a junior player.

Speaking after his appointment, the defender told the club’s website: ‘I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility,’ said James. ‘I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

‘I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.’