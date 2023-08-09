Chelsea under investigation for financial rule breaches

The English Premier League is investigating Chelsea for potential financial rule breaches.

The alleged breaches date back to Roman Abramovich’s time as owner at Stamford Bridge

According to English outlet The Times, the Blues’ new owners – a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital – reported their own club to UEFA and the EPL after their takeover last year.

Their concerns are over a number of payments to different offshore entities which are thought to be linked to transfers and were not included in Chelsea’s annual reporting under financial regulations.

Six offshore companies allegedly belonging to football agents and intermediaries have so far been identified.

It is further reported that there is at least one payment made to a player’s family that is also being scrutinised.

An investigation has now been opened by the English Premier League, and could involve questions for Chelsea’s former chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia, who have since left the club.

The probe will also examine potential links between the offshore entities and those involved in the transfers.

If found guilty of breaching financial rules, the west London club face a fine or even a points deduction in the league.