Dynamos excecutive should leave the club, says Mucherahowa

Former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa has blasted the Harare giants’ executive for making poor decisions, and called for their instant departure from the club.

The Moses Maunganidze-led executive wielded the axe on DeMbare head coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa yesterday, just eight months after the former Black Rhinos coach replaced Tonderai Ndiraya in the Dynamos dugout.

Mucherohowa insists the sacking of Maruwa didn’t come as a surprise, since his appointed was a bad decision made by the Dynamos executive anyway.

“Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa’s sacking doesn’t shock or surprise me at all. What is shocking is the decision by those who hired him to stay at the club. They should leave the club as well. I am not saying Maruwa is a bad coach, but he wasn’t the right person for the job,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

DeMbare have since appointed Genesis Mangombe, who was Maruwa’s assistant, as head coach on a temporary basis.

Maruwa leaves Dynamos on fourth position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log table, having won seven of their eighteen games this season.

Only log leaders Highlanders (10), second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars (9) and third placed Manica Diamonds (9) have won more games than the Harare giants.