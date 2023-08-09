I don’t regret leaving Betis, says Murape Murape after Dynamos suspension

Dynamos’ second assistant coach Murape Murape has claimed that he doesn’t regret leaving Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe following his suspension at the Glamour Boys.

Murape left the Harare-based Academy in late January to rejoin Dembare in a new set-up led by the now-fired Herbert Maruwa.

After seven months at the club, the former Dynamos captain, together with team manager Richard Chihoro, was on Tuesday, suspended without pay for “gross misconduct”.

The duo was also asked to appear before the Club’s Disciplinary tribunal.

Following the ruling, a section of fans started believing that Murape made a wrong move to rejoin Dynamos.

However, the gaffer has dismissed these beliefs, saying he was getting a better salary at his current club before the suspension without pay.

The ex-midfielder said in a now deleted post on his Facebook page: “Just to clear the air, at Betis I was getting $300, at Dynamos I was getting 2 times more. And life goes on.

“I have no regrets on my journey, only lessons.”