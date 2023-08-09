Luton Town confirm jersey number for Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town have confirmed the jersey number for Marvelous Nakamba ahead of the new season.

Nakamba joined the Hatters last month on a permanent transfer after leaving Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The club has announced that the midfielder will retain the number 13 jersey, which he used during his first spell with the club last season, a six-month loan stay.

This the Warriors international’s third jersey number change since arriving in the English Premier League in 2019.

Nakamba started with number 11 before changing to number 19 during his time at Villa.

As for Admiral Muskwe, Luton didn’t confirm his jersey number as his exit is imminent.

The striker could be send on a loan to League One side Barnsley.