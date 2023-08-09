Transfer news, rumours and updates

Bayern Munich want to submit a new offer of 110m euro (£94.6m) including add-ons for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. Sky Sports

Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Football Insider

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya for close to £30m. Fabrizio Romano

England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, has decided to stay at Manchester City, despite reaching a previous agreement to join Bayern Munich. Athletic

Jordan Henderson admits the chance to work under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard was a huge factor in his decision to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Everton are considering a move for England defender Harry Maguire, 30, with Manchester United interested in Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, in an exchange. Mirror

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has asked to leave the club as he is “disenchanted” with the Eagles.

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves just days before the start of the Premier League season. The Spaniard had been in charge of the Molineux club for nine months and kept the club in the Premier League.

Torino have signed West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic for a £11m fee.

Rangers have announced that winger Fashion Sakala Jnr has joined Al-Fayha for an undisclosed fee.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says that new £70m striker Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to start in the opening game of the season against Wolves.