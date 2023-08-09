Who will be the next Warriors coach?

As has been confirmed, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has begun the hunt for the new Warriors coach.

The Committee, which was appointed by FIFA to run the affairs of ZIFA until July next year following the lifting of the suspension by the world governing body, flighted the advert last week.

Interested candidates have until Friday to apply for the biggest coaching job in the country.

Norman Mapeza who was the last coach in charge of the national team, was coy when asked if he is interested in the vacant job.

“That is a story for another day,” he said.

Former Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa, who was shown the exit door at the Glamour Boys yesterday, confirmed he is interested in the job and will apply for it.

“It is every coach’s dream to coach the national team and I’m no exception. I will definitely need to apply for the job. It’s my dream to coach the national team and I’m happy that my papers are in order,” he said last week.

Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri —a 44-year-old Saudi Arabian coach —has reportedly applied for the vacant post.

He is currently the assistant coach at Czech top-flight side SK Slavia Prague.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that former Baroka and Marumo Gallants coach Dylan Kerr has also applied for the job.

The Maltenese-born English coach has also been in charge of Black Leopards in the South African top-flight.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is another coach some feel should be given the chance to coach the Warriors.

The Portuguese mentor has transformed Highlanders into genuine Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title contenders. The Bulawayo giants are five points clear at the summit of the table and yet to taste defeat this season.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s passionate message to Bosso has also ignited talks of Brito being given the chance.

“You (Highlanders) are on top of the league. Hopefully you Highlanders can also have an impact and help the future of the Zimbabwe national team. So, all the best for you guys and three more points,” said Mourinho.

One has to be a holder of the CAF A or UEFA Pro Licence to be eligible to coach the Warriors.