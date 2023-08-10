Benjamin Mendy seeking to recover millions of back-pay from Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy is seeking to recover millions of dollars of back pay from his former club Manchester City.

The fullback was suspended by the EPL club in September 2021 following his arrest over rape and attempted rape charges, and his pay was withheld from that point onwards.

The 29-year-old was cleared of the sexual crimes in July this year following a retrial.

His five-year contract with the Citizens expired last June and he then signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

But there’s now a threat of bankruptcy after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) filed a case against him following reports of an unpaid £800,000 ($1m) tax bill, according to reports in the UK.

To counter this, Mendy is now pursuing a settlement of his debt from backdated salary at City or the sale of his multi-million dollar house in England.

It’s claimed that negotiations with the club have already begun as both parties are looking at ways how the player will recover over £9m-£10m in back pay.

Meanwhile, Mendy is not expected to feature in Lorient’s Ligue 1 opening game away at PSG on Saturday as he continues his fitness recovery process.