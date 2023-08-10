There is pressure at Medeama, says Kudakwashe Mahachi

Kudakwashe Mahachi has admitted that there’s a lot of pressure at his new Ghanaian club Medeama following their league championship triumph last season.

Mahachi completed his move to the West African side last week after signing a one-year-contract.

The winger had spent the previous year without a club following his release at SuperSport United due to the allegations of child abuse.

The Warriors international has since started training with Medeama and according to Ghana Football website, the forward said he is ready to face the pressure and work hard to earn a place in the first team.

Mahachi was quoted as saying: “As you know the pressure is too high because the team won the league last season so for now we need to maintain that.

“As new players, we need to work hard and follow what they did last year.”

Having monitored the training sessions of Medeama SC, Mahachi added that he has been impressed.

The 29-year-old is now confident the team will be able to overcome Remo Stars of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.