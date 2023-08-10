Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester United are hoping to reunite Benjamin Pavard, 27, with former France team-mate and Red Devils centre-back Raphael Varane, 30, by making a 30m euros (£25.8m) bid for the Bayern Munich defender. L’Equipe

Paris St-Germain officials and Brazil forward Neymar will meet this week in an attempt to sort out the 31-year-old’s future, with a contract termination among the options. UOL Sport Brasil

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton and keen to finalise a deal in time for him to face Liverpool on Sunday. Guardian

The Blues have also made a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, who is a target of Liverpool. While the bid is expected to be rejected as Southampton hold out for their £50m valuation, the offer comes close and talks could accelerate in the next 24 hours. Sky Sports

Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, is wanted by former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga side seek a replacement for injured 37-year-old German Manuel Neuer. Fabrizio Romano

Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, is set to join Arsenal on loan with an option to buy next summer, rather than an immediate permanent move. Athletic

Everton have made an offer for PSG forward Hugo Ekitike which the Ligue 1 champions are considering. Sky Sports

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli have completed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder moves in a €12.5m (£10.7m) deal after spending just one season with the Catalans.

Sheffield United have completed a deal to sign Vinicius Souza from Lommel. The 24-year-old Brazilian impressed on loan at Espanyol in La Liga last season.

Inter Milan sporting director Javier Zanetti has said he expected Romelu Lukaku to “behave differently” regarding his future. Inter were in talks to bring Chelsea forward Lukaku to the San Siro on a permanent basis but he started talks with Juventus.