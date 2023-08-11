Dynamos, CAPS United seek multi-year lease agreement with Rufaro Stadium owners

Harare giants Dynamos and CAPS United are seeking a multi-year lease agreement with the owners of Rufaro Stadium, the Harare City Council.

The football venue is currently under renovation to meet the minimum standards required by the ZIFA First Instance Body and CAF to host top-flight and international games.

Both Dembare and Makepekepe are currently using Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo for their home games following the closing of National Sports Stadium.

The two Harare giants are now hoping to share Rufaro Stadium as their home ground once all the renovation works are done.

According to Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, the council was set to start preliminary talks with the clubs after touring the football venue at the abandoned re-commissioning event on Thursday.

Officials from both clubs were present along with Zifa normalisation committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa.

The mayor told reporters: “We were going to enter into preliminary discussions with Dynamos and Caps United for the leasing of the stadium.

“They did write letters to my office saying that they would require to use the stadium for ten years and that they would also want some shops and also to do certain activities like fun days at the place so that we attract the sporting public.

“That is what we intended to do, but we were stopped in our tracks by the regulatory authority.”