Dynamos “put” Herbert Maruwa in corner as contractual dispute rages on

Dynamos have responded to Herbert Maruwa’s claims that he’s still contracted to the the club despite his sacking this week.

Maruwa was shown the exit door on Wednesday, with Dynamos revealing that a mutual agreement had been reached with the gaffer, for the latter to to step down.

The coach demanded a retraction of this statement and informed the club that he is contractually still in charge of the Glamour Boys as there was no mutual agreement reached.

In response, the Harare giants have moved to “disengage from the mutual seperation arrangement and will proceed with termination of contract process.”

Here is the full statement by the club: