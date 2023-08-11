Jordan Zemura registers first official assist Udinese

Jordan Zemura has registered his first official assist for Italian top-flight side Udinese.

The Zimbabwe international started in his new team’s first XI against second-tier Catanzaro in the first round of the 2023/24 Copa Italia.

The 23-year-old played as a wing-back and made his first official assist for the club in 49th minute, setting up Beto for the second goal.

Zemura was subbed off in the 73rd minute as Udinese went on to win the match 4-1 to progress to the second round of the knockout tournament.

The Warriors international moved to Italy last month following the end of his contract with English Premier League side Bournemouth.

He signed a four-year deal with his new side, and will remain there until June 2027.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean player has joined a Serie A club.

Zemura’s stats in the game.