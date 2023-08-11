Leeroy Mavunga joins new foreign club

Leeroy Mavunga has joined Botswana Premier League club Moropule Wanderers after leaving Orapa United.

The former Yadah Stars and CAPS United forward has signed a one-year contract with his new club.

Wanderers confirmed the deal, saying: “Welcome the 24-year old Zimbabwean International Leeroy Mavunga.

“The attacking midfielder has penned a 1-year contract. The youngster earned 11 Caps for the Zimbabwe National team and he has also turned up for Zimbabwe’s U-23, U-20 and U-17 national teams.

“He previously played for Orapa United locally, and Yada FC and CAPS United in his native country.”