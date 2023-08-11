Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool have agreed a British transfer record fee of £110m with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. The midfielder is due for a medical today and will become the 3rd most expensive player in football history. Athletic

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not leave the club under any circumstances this summer. PSG’s position, therefore, has not changed – he will be frozen out and not play until his contract runs out next season. Sky Sports

England striker Harry Kane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham and join them on a four-year deal. Athletic

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, if Kane does go to Bayern. Gazzetta dello Sport

Manchester City have been told by they must pay a fee of £80m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, from West Ham. Teamtalk

Inter Milan are unwilling to meet Arsenal’s valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the 22-year-old American striker. Calciomercato

Real Madrid are looking into a move for 32-year-old Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 31, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. Times

Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, from Chelsea in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. Sky Sports

Odion Ighalo has agreed a two-year-deal with Al Wehda after approval from the Saudi Pro-League. The former Watford and Manchester United striker is a free agent having left Al Hilal at the end of his contract in June.