Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto’o under CAF investigation

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that Cameroon FA (Fecafoot) president and football legend Samuel Eto’o is under investigation following allegations of improper conduct.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona striker was reported to CAF by several “Cameroonian football stakeholders”, who complained about how he is running the FA.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, a legend in his homeland, was elected as Fecafoot leader in December 2021.

An official statement from CAF reads: “CAF has received written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders to look into and investigate certain alleged improper conduct by Mr. Samuel Eto’o, who is President of the Federation Camerounaise de Football (‘FECAFOOT’).

“CAF is looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the CAF Statutes and Regulations.

“Whilst the allegations are prima facie serious, Mr. Samuel Eto’o is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.

“CAF will make no further announcement while the investigations are ongoing and will only make public statements when the proceedings have come to an end.”