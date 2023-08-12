Dynamos, FC Platinum through to Chibuku Super Cup second round

Dynamos are through to the second round of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup following their 1-0 victory over Simba Bhora.

The Glamour Boys marked a new era under Genesis Mangombe, who took over the reins from sacked Herbert Maruwa.

Emmanuel Paga netted the solitary goal in the 66th minute as Simba played the remaining part of the game with a man-short following Visili Kawe’s red card.

At Zvishavane, Walter Musona hit a hattrick as FC Platinum beat Yadah 4-0.

Musona scored two penalties and netted another one from open play. Juan Mutudza got the fourth strike for the Platinum Boys.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum beat Triangle United 2-1, Black Rhinos won a penalty shootout 6-5 over Manica Diamonds after it had ended 1-1 at fulltime.