Highlanders, CAPS United through to Chibuku Super Cup second round

Highlanders are through to the second round of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Bulawayo Chiefs on penalties.

The match had ended 2-2 at fulltime, with all goals coming in the first half m

Chiefs opened the scoring through Danny Phiri’s free-kick just twelve minutes after the kick-off.

Bosso didn’t take long to restore parity, and secured an equaliser five minutes later courtesy of Lynoth Chikuhwa’s tap-in.

McKinnon Mushore put Highlanders in the lead for the first in the game on the 20th minute after beating Issa Ali in a 1-v-1 situation.

Amakhosi Amahle level the terms on the stroke of half-time when Farau Matare found the back of the net.

The second half produced no difference and the match went to the penalties.

Highlanders won the shootout after beating Bulawayo Chiefs 6-5 on penalties.

CAPS United edged Hwange 1-0 to progress through to the next stage of the tournament.

The Green Machine, who having a rough spell in the Castle Lager Premiership, won the match courtesy of Clive Rupiya’s effort.

The goal came in the eighth minute after Rupiya connected Godknows Murwira’s corner-kick.

Elsewhere, Herentals beat ZPC Kariba 1-0 to complete the list of qualified teams in the Chibuku Super Cup second round.