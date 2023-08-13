Live: 2023 Chibuku Super Cup, 1st Round

Follow our live coverage of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup, first round fixtures.

Latest:

Highlanders 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

20′ Goal!!! Highlanders surge ahead through McKinnon Mushore.

17′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa taps in the ball from a free-kick to equalise for Highlanders.

12′ Goal!!! Danny Phiri puts Chiefs ahead from a free-kick.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Faira, Ndlovu, Manhire, Ncube, McKinnon Mushore, Farasi, Chikuhwa, Navaya.

Chiefs XI: Ali, Sibanda, Msebe, Chirinda, Ncube, Mkolo, Phiri, Chimanikire, Gasela, Moyo, Matare.

CAPS United 1-0 Hwange

8′ Goal!!! Murwira delivers a good corner kick, which is connected Clive Rupiya to convert it and put CAPS ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Rayners, Murwira, Zambezi, Chapusha, Masaka, Joseph, Dhaka, Sarupinda, Chinyengetere, Sithole, Rupiya.

Hwange XI: Muuya, Mumpande, Maphosa, Goriyati, Sibanda, Mlotshwa, Goredema, Sithole, Ngoma, Gadzikwa, Mpelele.

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba