Live: 2023 Chibuku Super Cup, 1st Round

Follow our live coverage of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup, first round fixtures.
Latest:
Highlanders 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
20′ Goal!!! Highlanders surge ahead through McKinnon Mushore.
17′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa taps in the ball from a free-kick to equalise for Highlanders.
12′ Goal!!! Danny Phiri puts Chiefs ahead from a free-kick.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Faira, Ndlovu, Manhire, Ncube, McKinnon Mushore, Farasi, Chikuhwa, Navaya.
Chiefs XI: Ali, Sibanda, Msebe, Chirinda, Ncube, Mkolo, Phiri, Chimanikire, Gasela, Moyo, Matare.
CAPS United 1-0 Hwange
8′ Goal!!! Murwira delivers a good corner kick, which is connected Clive Rupiya to convert it and put CAPS ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
CAPS XI: Rayners, Murwira, Zambezi, Chapusha, Masaka, Joseph, Dhaka, Sarupinda, Chinyengetere, Sithole, Rupiya.
Hwange XI: Muuya, Mumpande, Maphosa, Goriyati, Sibanda, Mlotshwa, Goredema, Sithole, Ngoma, Gadzikwa, Mpelele.
Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba