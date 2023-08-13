Perfect start for Mangombe, as Dynamos progress to Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Interim Dynamos head coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe got off to the perfect start, as the Glamour Boys edged Simba Bhora 1-0 at Babourfields Stadium yesterday, to advance to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Mangombe replaced Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa, who was shown the exit door last week.

Substitute Emmanuel Paga’s solitary strike just after the hour-mark was enough for DeMbare to process to the next stage of the knockout competition, at the expense of Tonderai Ndiraya’s Premiership debutants.

Mangombe was naturally happy with the way his charges fared against a tough opposition.

“Genesis means the beginning. Someone said we have not won this competition since it’s re-introduction. This time we want to work hard and see what we can achieve. We knew it was a derby and at the same time a cup competition. I am happy the boys did well after the second half substitutions,” he told the media after the game.

“Our game plan was to use fast wingers and the plan worked as we managed to run their defence down in the first-half and things were easier for Paga when he came on in the second-half. Their defence had been exhausted. Going into the next round of fixtures we have to make sure we are clinical in front of goal,” added Mangombe.

Ndiraya, beamoned missed opportunities against his former paymasters.

“It was a difficult match but one that was interesting at the same time. When you play big teams like Highlanders, CAPS United and Dynamos, if you don’t take away the chances that you get then you get punished. Like in this game, Dynamos got their chance and they utilised it,” said Ndiraya.