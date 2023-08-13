Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool are refusing to walk away from their bid to sign the 21-year-old Brighton and Hove midfielder Moises Caicedo as Chelsea prepare to splash out a British record £115million for the player.

Chelsea are close to an agreement with Southampton over the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia but Liverpool remain interested in the Belgian.

Striker Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian outfit Botafogo on a free transfer following his departure from Wolves

Real Madrid are close to signing Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The deal is a straight loan with no option to buy.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 36, is set to join Chelsea from Nice to replace 28-year-old Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will join Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Guardian

Bayern Munich are confident they will bank a fortune from the sale of replica shirts with Harry Kane’s name on, helping them recoup some of the huge transfer fee they paid Tottenham for the 30-year-old England captain. Sunday Mirror

Everton remain in ongoing talks with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 27, over a new contract as he enters the final year of his existing deal. Liverpool Echo

Heung-min Son is named new Spurs captain,with Cristian Romero and new signing James Maddison named as assistant captains after the depature of Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.

Neymar Jr and Saudi club Al Hilal are in advanced talks with official documents already sent player side to be checked. It’s up to Neymar to decide, as Barca also said to be interested. Fabrizio Romano