Zim players based abroad: Saturday Wrap

Marshall Munetsi registered his first assist of the campaign on Saturday in Stade de Reims’ Ligue 1 season opener against Marseille.

The Zimbabwean midfielder created Reims’ tenth-minute goal scored by Junya Ito.

Munetsi started the game, which they lost 2-1, and played as an attacking midfielder. He featured for eighty minutes and was booked in the first half.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi moved to thirteen goals after netting a brace in Zhejiang’s 4-3 win over Shanghai Port.

The striker netted his first strike in the 42nd minute before grabbing a late stoppage time winner for his side.

The brace placed him to two goals behind leading top scorer and teammate Leonardo, who netted fifteen times this season.

Marvelous Nakamba made his Premier League for Luton Town on Saturday.

The midfielder, who rejoined the club on a permanent transfer last month from Aston Villa, started for the Hatters in their 4-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove.

He played the entire match, delivering an average performance that was overshadowed by team’s overall poor display.

On Friday, Jordan Zemura registered his first official assist for Italian top-flight side Udinese.

The Zimbabwe international started in his new team’s first XI against second-tier Catanzaro in the first round of the 2023/24 Copa Italia.

The 23-year-old played as a wing-back and made his first official assist for the club in 49th minute, setting up Beto for the second goal.

Zemura was subbed off in the 73rd minute as Udinese went on to win the match 4-1 to progress to the second round of the knockout tournament.