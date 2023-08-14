Musona powers Al-Riyadh to historic victory

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona was the hero after scoring Al Riyadh’s first ever goal in the Saudi Pro League, in a 1-0 victory over Al Wehda on the day of the season last night.

Al Riyadh were promoted to the Saudi top-flight —which continues to poach high profile players from Europe’s biggest leagues, at the end of last season.

Musona joined Al Riyadh ahead of the 2023/24 season, after leaving Al Tai.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate, who was then appointed captain of Al Riyadh, needed just 17 minutes to net his side’s first ever goal in Saudi Pro League, when he connected well to Saleh Al Abbas’ pass from the right.

That goal was enough for Yannick Ferrera’s charges to start their debut campaign on a high.