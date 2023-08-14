Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115million ($146m). The deal is expected to be completed on Monday after the medical, with the player set to sign an eight-year contract with the option of a further season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire ‘has to fight for his place’ in the United first team, and that the former club captain ‘has to go’ if he is not confident enough to fight for it.

Anthony Martial is set to hold talks with United over his future, with West Ham one of three clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old France forward. Mirror

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, wants to stay at Barcelona for life despite persistent links with Manchester United. El Periodico

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be unveiled as a Besiktas player later today. He has agreed a three-year contract with the Turkish club.

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is among the leading contenders to become the next Italy head coach, according to Sky in Italy. Following Roberto Mancini’s resignation, Conte would be available to return to the national team bench. Sky Sports

Newcastle want to sign a left back on loan and are interested in both Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, with the players thought to be keen on a move. The Telegraph

Odion Ighalo has undergone a medical with Al Wehda ahead of joining the Saudi Pro League side on a two-year deal. The former Watford and Manchester United striker is a free agent after leaving Al Hilal.

Paris St-Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar, 31, has agreed a two-season contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal which will earn him 160m euros (£138m) – provided a transfer fee can be agreed. L’Equipe

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG are interested in PSV Eindhoven’s £32m-rated Ibrahim Sangare. PSV rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for the 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder this summer. ESPN

Liverpool are expected to match Chelsea’s offer of £55m for Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. Talksport