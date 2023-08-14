Watch: Manchester City celebrate Benjani Mwaruwari birthday with a special throwback video

9:19 am
by Soccer24 Team

Manchester City celebrated the birthday of their former striker Benjani Mwaruwari with a special throwback video posted on their socials.

Mwaruwari, who turned 45 years on Sunday, played for City from 2008 to 2009.

In celebrating his birthday, the Citizens posted a video of Benjani’s debut goal in the Manchester Derby on 10 February 2008 and captioned it:

“Happy Birthday, Benjani. Who could forget this derby day goal!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS