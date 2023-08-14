Watch: Manchester City celebrate Benjani Mwaruwari birthday with a special throwback video

Manchester City celebrated the birthday of their former striker Benjani Mwaruwari with a special throwback video posted on their socials.
Mwaruwari, who turned 45 years on Sunday, played for City from 2008 to 2009.
In celebrating his birthday, the Citizens posted a video of Benjani’s debut goal in the Manchester Derby on 10 February 2008 and captioned it:
“Happy Birthday, Benjani. Who could forget this derby day goal!”
Happy Birthday, Benjani 🎉
Who could forget this derby day goal! 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Iuw4aJNRFh
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 13, 2023